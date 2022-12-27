New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): On the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remain cautious and prepared to deal with any eventuality related to COVID-19, mock drills are being conducted on Tuesday in various hospitals across the country in view of rising covid-19 cases in some countries including China, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

This comes after four international travellers from Myanmar tested positive for the Coronavirus infection at the Delhi airport.

"To make sure there isn't a Covid surge in the country, PM Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also preparing if at the covid cases increase. Today mock drills are conducted across covid hospitals in the country to make sure people get proper treatment," Mansukh Mandaviya said.

As there have been reports of a surge in Covid cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities is being reviewed in all States and Union Territories in case of another wave.

BK Mohapatra, Director of Health Services in Odisha said, "Mock drill is being conducted today to see how prepared we are. We need to have full monitoring & keep all the logistics ready. There is excess oxygen in our state. If any shortcoming is found (during mock drill),it will be addressed."

Mock drills are conducted at (MCH) Hospital at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu, Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Safdarjung Hospital to review Covid Mock drill while Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai to review Covid Mock drill.

Four international travellers from Myanmar tested positive for the Coronavirus infection at the Delhi airport on Monday. The Genome sequencing of their samples is being done, the sources said."Four of the 690 Covid-19 sample tests of the International travellers from Myanmar at Delhi Airport have tested positive for the infection. The infected persons have been admitted at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) hospital in Delhi and their samples have been taken for genome sequencing," people aware of the matter said.

Following the advisory 'Guidelines for International Arrivals', issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has commenced random post-arrival testing for International arrivals at Delhi Airport, said Dr Gauri Agarwal, Founder of Genestrings Diagnostic Center on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, four foreign nationals who came to attend the religious preaching of Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama at Bihar's Gaya have been found to be Covid positive raising fears of a surge in the number of Covid cases at the religious place. The foreigners have currently been isolated at a hotel in Bodh Gaya, said Civil surgeon Dr Ranjan Kumar Singh.

Recently, the IMA also issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

"In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect."

"As per available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South as per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil," read the statement of IMA.

"Indian Medical Association appeals to the Government to upscale the preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the concerned Ministries and Departments to make available emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services," it said.

The Indian Medical Association has also issued an advisory to its state and local branches to take necessary steps in case of a Covid outbreak in their areas. The IMA also appealed to all its members to work proactively as done in the past to combat the future outbreak.

The entire country is gearing up for a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, with the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which is said to be the reason behind the surge in Covid cases in China, being detected in India. (ANI)

