Guwahati, May 26 (PTI) The Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Assam, Rakibul Hussain, on Thursday said he will dedicate himself more to fighting the "anti-people policies" of the ruling BJP.

Talking to PTI over the phone from Mecca, where Hussain is on Haj pilgrimage, the former Assam cabinet minister vehemently denied any reports of him leaving the Congress.

"This is totally wrong information and I am still with the party. I left for Umrah Haj on May 16. I met with the press that day and spoke at length on various issues, including this," he said when asked about his reported resignation from all posts of the party, sans primary membership.

Hussain said that he will reach Delhi and hold a press conference at 11 am at Assam House on Friday on the issue.

"I do not know why such a rumour has cropped up. When ULFA had threatened us to leave Congress, we did not desert the party and stood by the people.

"Today, people are suffocating due to the ill policies of the BJP government. The Congress needs to take a stand as a strong opposition party. I will dedicate myself more to the party's cause," he added.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah too termed the reports baseless.

"I am very sad to see the baseless and concocted news about our leader Rakibul Hussain in a section of the press. He has gone to the Haj and will reach within a day or two. There is no truth at all in the news," he added.

