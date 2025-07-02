Agartala, Jul 2 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury of the CPI(M), on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Manik Saha to intervene in stopping "political hooliganism and brutal targeted attacks" on opponents by a section of the ruling BJP.

In a letter to Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, Chaudhury alleged that the attackers are encouraged by the inaction and indulgence of the police officers.

“Though it was praiseworthy that during your tenure as the chief minister, the reign of terror which was prevailing in Tripura since 2018, is under control to some extent. But recently, it seems that violent incidents have increased manifold and that has become almost a daily feature now,” the CPI(M) leader said in the letter.

In Tripura, the CPI(M)-led Left Front was dethroned after 25 years by the BJP-IPFT combine in 2018, and Biplab Kumar Deb became the chief minister. The saffron party replaced him with Manik Saha a few months before the 2023 assembly elections and won the polls for the second time.

Attacks by goons on supporters of opposition parties have been causing threats to their lives and properties, said Chaudhury who is also the CPI(M) state secretary.

He alleged in the letter that it is found in most of the cases that due to inaction and indulgence of the police officers on duty, during the hour of the incidents and after, the perpetrators are encouraged to commit such crimes, and a reign of terror prevails.

“The civil and democratic rights of the political parties and individuals are butchered,” he stated.

Chaudhury said, “I have no other option, except drawing your personal attention and understanding for taking all possible steps for immediate stop of such onslaughts, targeted attack on political opponents may be by directing the law enforcement agencies to act properly."

Law and order and policing are necessary to restore and uphold the democratic environment across the state, he said, adding that all ideas should be respected by all sections of the government.

