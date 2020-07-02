Bengaluru, July 2 (PTI): Work is on to streamline the process of allocating beds for COVID-19 patients and a new set of guidelines should be ready by Friday, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has said.

He held a meeting on Thursday with senior officials to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

Also Read | OnePlus TV 2020 Series India Launch LIVE News Updates: Expected Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

Private hospitals have also agreed to reserve beds for the treatment of the virus patients, the Minister was quoted as saying in a press release.

Keeping this in mind and considering the suggestions of experts, necessary preparations are being made to ensure smooth rollout of the new plan in the coming days, he said. The suggestion on isolation of asymptomatic cases was also discussed in the meeting and steps would be taken in this regard, he said. During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday, experts had suggested that treating asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients in home isolation would be appropriate as it would lessen the burden on hospitals. The guidelines and strategy to be implemented for treatment and COVID-19 management in the state were discussed in detail at the meeting.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 Tally Nears 1 Lakh Mark With 4,343 New Cases and 57 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

Following this, the state Minister had said the government would soon come out with guidelines.

Sudhakar also inaugurated a COVID-19 testing lab established at the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences through video conference. "The government is steadily increasing the testing capacity since the past 3-4 months and today, we have 79 virus-testing labs functioning across the state - 44 government and 35 private labs, he said. "Now, we also have the capacity to test 15,000 samples per day and about six lakh samples have been tested in the state so far, he said, adding that the government has also conducted survey of households to detect asymptomatic and identify vulnerable persons.PTI KSU

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)