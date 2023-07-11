New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Around 10 street dogs were rescued from a house in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, police received a call regarding dogs being subjected to cruelty at a house in RK Puram Sector-6. Police reached the spot and met caller Rahul, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that Khus Gode, who resides with his family in Sector-6 is mentally ill and used to feed the street dogs. He is undergoing treatment from IHBAS hospital, Shahdara. He had kept eight to 10 dogs in his house "so that they can't bite anyone", the officer said.

On Monday, an argument took place between Khus Gode and his neighbour Rahul on barking of the dogs, police said.

The MCD control room was informed in this regard following which the dogs were released from his house, they added.

