Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said there needs to be a strong law against superstitions in the light of the murder of two women as part of black magic .

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman, Minor Daughter Kill Husband in Tuticorin, Dispose Charred Body in Forest; Three Arrested.

Vijayan said at an event here that the government intends to come out with the stringent law.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Leaves CBI Office After Day-Long Grilling.

He said issues related to blind belief cannot be addressed by government intervention, the public, too, needs to be aware.

He said believing in religion does not make one superstitious.

His statement comes in the wake of two women allegedly sacrificed as part of black magic in Pathanamthitta district of the State.

Three people -- Bhagaval Singh (68), a massage therapist, and Laila (59), his wife, and Mohammed Shafi (52), their associate, were arrested after details of the murder came out on October 11.

The women, who earned their livelihood by selling lottery, were killed to settle the financial issues of the couple and make them rich, according to police.

According to the police, Shafi had convinced the couple that human sacrifice would end their woes.

Following this, the three committed the crime, said the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)