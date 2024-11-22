New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the world is acknowledging India's strategic importance and this has been due to the "reform, perform and transform" mantra of the last 10 years.

He also said that in India, a strong foundation has been laid on which the grand edifice of Viksit Bharat will be built.

Addressing the News9 Global Summit being held in Germany's Stuttgart via video conference, Modi said that in the last few years, the Indo-German partnership has been strengthened.

"India is the fastest growing economy and every country in the world wants to partner with India for development. Germany's 'Focus on India' document is an example of it. This document shows how the world is acknowledging India's strategic importance," the prime minister said.

The "reform, perform and transform" mantra of the last 10 years has been behind the change in the world's thinking, he said in his address to the summit whose topic is 'India and Germany: A roadmap for sustainable growth'.

"In every sector, new policies have been made. We ended red tape and facilitated the ease of doing business. India strengthened banks so that timely capital is made available for development. The complicated tax system was simplified," Modi said.

"We made a progressive and stable policy environment so that our business can move forward. Today, in India, a strong foundation has been laid on which the grand edifice of Viksit Bharat will be built. Germany is a trustworthy partner in this," he added.

For fast development of any country, it is important to increase investments in physical, social and digital infrastructure, Modi said.

"In India, on the three fronts, work of infrastructure creation is going on at a fast pace. Our effort should be that India's dynamism meets Germany's precision, Germany's engineering combines with India's innovation," he said.

Germany is one of India's most important partners, Modi asserted.

