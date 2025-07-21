New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Student suicides made up 7.6 per cent of all suicide cases reported across India in 2022, showing a slight dip from 8.0 per cent in 2021 and 8.2 per cent in 2020, according to official data shared in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar shared the data from Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI) report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in response to a written question in the Lower House.

The minister informed that multi-pronged measures were being rolled out to address the crisis, including psychological support for students, teachers and families.

"The ministry of education's flagship programme, MANODARPAN, has reached lakhs of students through counselling helplines and live interactive sessions, while the ministry of health and family welfare's district mental health programme (DMHP) covers 767 districts with suicide prevention services and life skills training in schools and colleges," he said.

Recognising the role of addiction as an emerging issue among youth, the Centre has intensified anti-drug campaigns alongside mental health outreach. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued advisories to higher education institutions to prioritise physical fitness, sports, student welfare and emotional well-being.

Institutions like IIT-Madras, IIT-Delhi and IIT-Guwahati have begun conducting workshops on stress management and resilience under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme, he added.

