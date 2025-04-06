Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): After a spell of uncertainty, the General Student Union celebrated Ram Navami at Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Sunday.

Jadavpur University had allegedly denied permission to celebrate Ram Navami on the university campus, citing the Vice Chancellor's absence as the reason.

Buddhadeb Sahu, former VC of Jadavpur University, said, "If there is no vice chancellor, how is permission denied? Who made that decision? The university did not ban it. Earlier, I participated in Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, and Iftar party celebrations."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Locket Chatterjee took part in Ram Navami procession in Kolkata on Sunday. She alleged that police in the State were working as Trinamool Congress party cadres.

Locket Chatterjee said, "People are on the roads to take part in the procession as we are celebrating Ram Navami. Ram is all over the country and in West Bengal. We don't need anyone's permission to celebrate Ram Navami at Jadavpur University. Only West Bengal is a place where we need permission to celebrate our religious festival. Police don't give permission; we always get permission from the court. The police are working here as the cadre and not the police."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings to all on Sunday, the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. She appealed to everyone to "uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all."

Posting her wishes on X, she wrote, "Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all. I wish the celebration of the Ram Navami all success in a peaceful manner."

A Shobha Yatra is scheduled to be organised in Hooghly on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami 2025 celebrations in West Bengal.

Security has been heightened in Howrah as a large number of devotees throng to temples on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh extended greetings of Ram Navami and said that the festival will be celebrated with great fervor and grandeur across West Bengal.

The BJP leader also urged law enforcement authorities to ensure the peaceful conduct of the festivities, emphasising that the Hindu community will observe the festival according to their traditions and should be able to celebrate without facing any obstacles.

Navami, a day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is considered an important and auspicious time for devotees to pray for strength, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. She is considered to be the ninth incarnation of Goddess Durga. Siddhidatri is a Sanskrit word that means giver of meditative ability. (ANI)

