Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday inaugurated 286 state-run schools that have been "transformed" with new amenities.

These schools are spread over six districts -- 80 in Khurda, 75 in Naygarh, 54 in Nabarangpur, 53 in Puri, 14 in Sonepur and 10 in Boudh, officials said.

Also Read | Ayodhya: Ram Temple Gets Over 2.5 Lakh Devotees on Wednesday, Rs 3.17 Crore in Donation in First Day After Consecration Ceremony.

Under the initiative, the schools get internet connections, smart classrooms, libraries and labs, among others, they said.

The chief minister said that the state government has taken up "transformation" of schools, colleges, tourist places, temples, mutts and hospitals as part of the government's efforts to build a strong and new Odisha.

Also Read | ACB Raids in Telangana: Properties Worth Rs 100 Crore Found During Anti Corruption Bureau Searches Against TSRERA Secretary.

He said that students will play a key role in building a new Odisha.

Maintaining that the schools play an important role in deciding the future of any race, Patnaik said that was why his government was giving importance to their transformation.

These 286 schools were among the 1,794 schools that were taken up in the fourth phase of the project. In the earlier three phases, 6,883 schools underwent developmental changes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)