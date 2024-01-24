Hyderabad, January 24: Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has trapped a government official with alleged assets worth about Rs 100 crore. The sleuths of ACB on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at the premises of S. Balakrishna, Secretary, Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA), and Planning Officer in Metro Rail. Raj Govt Official Held for Taking Bribe of Rs 1.30 Lakh in Pratapgarh

He earlier worked as the director of town planning in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The searches by 14 teams of the anti-graft body continued throughout the day and are likely to resume on Thursday. The simultaneous raids were conducted at Balakrishna's house, offices, premises of his relatives, which yielded recovery of assets worth over Rs 100 crore.

About Rs 40 lakh cash, 2 kg gold, documents of movable and immovable assets, 60 expensive wrist watches, 14 mobile phones and 10 laptops have been seized so far. The official’s bank lockers are yet to be opened. The ACB has identified lockers in at least four banks. The ACB officials have reportedly found cash counting machines at the residence of the official. He had allegedly amassed wealth ever since he served in the HMDA. The continued searches are likely to unearth more assets.

