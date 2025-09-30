Puri (Odisha) [India], September 30 (ANI): Sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art to celebrate India's victory in the Asia Cup 2025

He said, "We have created a sand artwork here to congratulate our Indian team through our art. We have prayed to Maa Durga that India's victory campaign continues. The Asia Cup has been won by India, millions of Indians are congratulating India, and we too are congratulating the Indian team through this art... We have depicted Rafale with a cricket bat in our art, and we have placed the symbol of sindoor in the background."

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Ambulance Video Moments Before His Mysterious Death Shows Singer Being Administered CPR; Wife Garima Saikia Garg Demands Justice (Watch Video).

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Sudarsan Pattnaik had created a 250-ball sand art depicting goddess Durga blessing Team India.

A well-compiled half-century by Tilak Varma and his useful partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube helped Team India secure their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth title, including the ODI editions, beating Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting final at Dubai on Sunday.

Also Read | Karur Stampede: Probe Widens As Tamil Nadu Police Arrest TVK District Secretary Mathiyazhagan Amid Political Outcry.

Suryakumar-led Team India continues its rampaging run in T20Is, having won 18 T20Is and lost just two and tied two ever since Suryakumar first wore the captaincy armband.

Further speaking on India's Asia Cup title win, the right-hand batter said, "It was a very good feeling. When you win a tournament unbeaten, you feel very good. It was a very good feeling for the entire team, for the entire country, and it was a lot of fun. We came and sat together last night, and we had a lot of fun..."

After the match, Suryakumar Yadav announced that he would donate his match fees from all the T20 Asia Cup games to the Indian army.

On donating his entire match fee from the Asia Cup to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav says, "When I was going to the press conference, I thought that so many Indians are there and we could at least do some small help. If everyone contributes a little, it will be good. I couldn't complete the full line at that time, as this is for the armed forces and the victims of Pahalgam. Everything was happening so fast that I couldn't say much in that chaos. But I will do whatever I can." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)