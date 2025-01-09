New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The enforcement directorate on Thursday said there was enough evidence to put former AAP minister Satyendar Jain on trial and sought a Delhi court to frame charges against him in a money laundering case.

Special judge Jitendra Singh heard ED's submissions on framing of charge in the case.

"There is sufficient evidence, including statements of witnesses, against the accused to put them on trial," the ED counsel said.

The court sought certain clarifications from the agency on the point of charge proposed to be framed against Jain and posed queries to the investigating officer during the hearing.

"Part arguments on charge on behalf of ED heard. During the course of arguments, certain queries were put to the IO. The IO seeks time to go through the record for giving clarification. Accordingly, be listed for remaining arguments on behalf of ED on January 23, 2025," said the court.

On October 18, 2024, the court granted bail to Jain in the case, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".

ED arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

