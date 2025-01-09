Mumbai, December 9: Union Budget 2025 is expected to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, Saturday, at 11 am, though an official confirmation from the central government is awaited. This will mark the second full budget of Modi 3.0 and the eighth consecutive budget delivered by Sitharaman.

The Union Budget is traditionally presented on the 1st of February each year. However, in cases where this date falls on a weekend or a public holiday, the government has the discretion to adjust the presentation date. This adjustment is typically made to a Saturday or another appropriate day, ensuring it aligns with the schedule set by the Ministry of Finance and the government's overall planning. The decision to reschedule is made with the aim of accommodating parliamentary procedures and ensuring smooth discussion and deliberation of the budgetary provisions.

Since 2015, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, the Union Budget has generally been presented on Saturdays. This shift was made to provide Parliament with more time for debate and minimize delays in the budget process. For instance, the 2015-16 budget was unveiled on February 28, while the 2016-17 budget was presented on February 27.

The stock market will remain open on Union Budget presentation days, enabling investors to respond promptly to any budget announcements. It will operate during regular trading hours to ensure seamless functioning.

