Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced his party's organisational structure with the first list of office bearers and core committee members.

Balwinder Singh Bhunder has been appointed the secretary general, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema as the secretary and N K Sharma as the cashier of the party, according to the announcement.

Sarabjit Singh Jhijhar has been appointed the Youth Akali Dal president, Hargobind Kaur the president of Istri Wing and Ranbir Singh Rana Dhillon the president of Students Organisation of India (SOI), the SAD's student wing.

Badal led core committee will have Bikram Singh Majithia, Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Harjinder Singh Dhami, Naresh Gujral, Parmjit Singh Sarna, Hira Singh Gabria, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Sikander Singh Maluka, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Manjit Singh GK, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Sucha Singh Langah as its members, the SAD said in a statement.

Five ex-officio members, including media head Harcharan Singh Bains, Youth Akali Dal president Sarabjit Singh Jhijhar, Istri Akali Dal president Hargobind Kaur, SOI president Ranbir Singh Rana Dhillon and party's chief spokesman Arshdeep Singh Kler, will also be members of the core committee.

