India News | Sukhbir Singh Badal Accuses AAP of Corruption, Slams CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh [India], May 9 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has accused the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of corruption.

"The amount of corruption AAP has done, their system is such that they have left their men. Some people are collecting money for Arvind Kejriwal, some for Bhagwant Mann... their group has been raided... now that they have been caught, they are creating drama...," he told reporters.

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"...They have to be taken inside (the jail), " he added.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate (ED conducted raids at multiple premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and its Deputy Leader of the Upper House, Ashok Kumar Mittal, in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said.

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Meanwhile, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "robbing" the Rajya Sabha seats that rightfully belonged to the people of Punjab, following the defection of seven AAP MPs to the BJP. Kejriwal stated that AAP would seek revenge for this alleged "robbery" in the upcoming February elections.

"The seven people who have left the AAP. The BJP has committed the theft. These six Rajya Sabha seats belonged to the people of Punjab. The BJP has robbed them. We will take revenge for this in February next year," Kejriwal said earlier.

His comments came in response to BJP MP Raghav Chadha's accusations regarding the Punjab government's alleged targeting of former AAP MPs who switched sides to join the BJP. Chadha had earlier called on President Droupadi Murmu, accusing the Punjab government of misusing state machinery to intimidate the MPs and target them for exercising their constitutional rights.

The trio of MPs - Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal - parted ways with the AAP last month and subsequently joined the BJP in the presence of party leadership. Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal had also switched to the BJP. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)