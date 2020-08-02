Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) Sultry weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab including Chandigarh on Sunday, with maximum temperatures hovering slightly above normal limits.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 34.5 degrees Celsius, one notch more than normal limits, according to the Meteorological department here.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 37.9 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal. Bhiwani also recorded identical maximum at 37.9 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal while Ambala's maximum settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, also two above normal.

Amritsar and Ludhiana in Punjab recorded above normal maximums of 34.5 and 33.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Patiala's maximum settled at 35.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal limits.

