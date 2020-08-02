Suresh Raina wished Amit Shah a speedy recovery after the Union Home Minister confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Shah, 55, was admitted to the hospital on the advice of his doctors after testes confirmed that he had contracted the virus. The Union Home Minister had confirmed the new in his twitter handle where he also appealed to all that had come in contact with him in the last couple of days to test and quarantine themselves. Amit Shah Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says 'Getting Admitted to Hospital on Doctors' Advice'.

"On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report has come positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” Shah tweeted in Hindi. “I request all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done.” Amit Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19: Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda Wish Home Minister a Speedy Recovery from Coronavirus.

Raina replied to Shah’s tweeted and prayed for his swift recovery. “Get well soon sir,” the veteran Indian cricketer and vice-captain of the Chennai Super Kings commented.

Suresh Raina Wishes Amit Shah a Speedy Recovery

Get well soon sir 🧿🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, several Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP president JP Nadda also wished their fellow colleague a speedy recovery. "Amitji, your perseverance and willpower has been an example for every challenge. I believe you will definitely win over this big challenge of coronavirus. I pray to God for your speedy recovery,” Singh Tweeted while Ravi Shankar Prasad prayed for Shah to be healthy again and return to serving the country with the same energy as before.

Meanwhile, Raina has been preparing hard for IPL 2020, which will commence from September 19 in UAE. The left-handed batsman has been training at his Ghaziabad training centre and is expected to fly to UAE this week with some of his CSK teammates, including MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu, to prepare for the upcoming edition of the T20 league.

