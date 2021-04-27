New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The national capital was relatively cooler on Tuesday with the morning temperature settling at 19.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the Met department said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 275 at 9 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)