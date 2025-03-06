New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the elevation of Justice Joymalya Bagchi, judge of the Calcutta High Court, to the apex court.

The resolution of the Collegium stated that on his appointment as apex court judge, Justice Bagchi would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on October 2, 2031.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 5 Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl in Jogeshwari After She Left Her Home Following Argument.

Justice Bagchi would have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of the Chief Justice of India, added the resolution.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna stated, "After carefully evaluating merit, integrity and competence and also accommodating a plurality of considerations, the Collegium has recommended appointment of Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi, presently a Judge of the High Court at Calcutta, as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India."

Also Read | Abhishek Banerjee Skips 1st Meeting of TMC's Core Committee on Screening of Voters List in West Bengal.

Justice Bagchi was appointed as a judge of the High Court at Calcutta on June 27, 2011 and transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on January 4, 2021.

He was repatriated to the High Court at Calcutta on November 8, 2021 and has been functioning there since then. He has served as a judge of the High Court for more than 13 years.

During his long tenure as a judge of the High Court, Justice Bagchi has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law, stated the resolution.

It further said that after the retirement of Justice Altamas Kabir on July 18, 2013 as Chief Justice of India, there has not been any Chief Justice of India from the High Court at Calcutta.

On the retirement of Justice KV Viswanathan on May 24, 2031, Justice Bagchi would become Chief Justice of India. However, he will serve as CJI for a short duration since he will retire in October 2031.

"The Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the bench of the Supreme Court is represented by only one judge from the High Court at Calcutta. Justice Bagchi stands at Sl. No. 11 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices. The Collegium has, therefore, unanimously resolved to recommend that Justice Bagchi be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)