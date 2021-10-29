New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended transfer of two High Courts judges.

While Patna High Court judge Justice Birendra Kumar has been transferred to Rajasthan High Court, Justice Satish Kumar Sharma has been shifted from Rajasthan High Court to Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana in a meeting held on October 28, 2021 took the decision and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website on Friday.

Justice Kumar held the office of Registrar General, Patna High Court from the year 2011 to 2014. Before elevation, he was posted as District and Sessions Judge, Patna. He was elevated as an Additional Judge of Patna High Court on November 16, 2016.

Justice Sharma was elevated as Judge of Rajasthan High Court on March 6, 2020.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.

