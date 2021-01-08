Surat, Jan 8 (PTI) Surat district of Gujarat recorded 126 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while 171 people recovered from the infection during this period, an official said on Friday.

There were no deaths in the district during the period and the toll continued to remain at 1,142, he added.

"The district's tally now stands at 50,252 cases. Of the new cases, Surat city accounted for 99. It also accounted for 137 of the 171 people discharged," he said.

