Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (ANI): A Surat-based company has launched a free one-week-long COVID-19 vaccination drive for its employees on Saturday.

Major textile industrialist of Surat city, Sanjay Saravagi has started a vaccination drive that gives free vaccinations to all of his employees, a total of 6,000 employees. If they prefer not to be vaccinated they will be required to take RTPCR tests every 3 days to prove that they are not COVID-19 infected.

Sanjay Saraogi, Director of the company said, "COVID-19 is a very dangerous disease, the whole country is facing the brunt of it. I appreciate the Indian government that has taken the vaccination drive to all parts of the country. We have started a vaccination camp to give free vaccines to all of my 6,000 employees and the drive is going well."

"They either have to take the vaccine or get tested after every 3 days or else they will not be allowed to work. Hopefully, it would encourage all to get vaccinated," said the company director.

Alok Rai a worker said, "I have been working in this company for 10 years. From today the vaccination drive starts in our company. All the workers in our company can get the vaccine and we have been maintaining all the COVID-19 protocols. In the days ahead may my company flourish and may everyone here be happy." (ANI)

