Surat, Nov 2 (PTI) Surat reported 206 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 36,347, while one person died and 239 people recovered during the day, an official said.

So far, 1,018 patients have died in the district.

"The city reported169 recoveries as against 157 new cases, the rural part reported 70 recoveries and 49 new cases. The recovery rate of Surat city is now 93.3 per cent with 25,315 people getting getting discharged," the Surat Municipal Corporation said.

"A total of 15,385 people are quarantined. Athwa reported 35 new cases on Monday, its tally rising to 5,113, the highest among the city's eight zones. Katargam, which saw 24 cases during the day, has the second highest at 4,611," it said.

It added that 391 patients are currently hospitalised, including 144 in two government hospitals.

"The bed occupancy rate of the civil hospital in Surat is 3.73 per cent, while that of SMIMER Hospital is 7.43 per cent. Together, they have 3,046 beds for COVID-19 patients," the civic body said.

