Surat, Oct 27 (PTI) Surat on Tuesday recorded 225 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in Gujarat, that raised its tally to 35,036, an official from the health department said.

With a single casualty, the toll in the district rose to 1,009, the official said.

The number of recoveries exceeded fresh infections in both Surat city and rural areas, he said.

Surat city reported 163 new cases and 193 recoveries, while the rural parts reported 62 new cases and 82 recoveries, he said.

According to the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), the recovery rate in the city rose to 92.8 per cent, as 24,248 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 19,538 people are currently quarantined, and 8,33,901 surveyed so far, it was stated.

At least 433 patients are undergoing treatment in the city, of which 118 are admitted in two government hospitals, it said.

As many as 35 new cases were detected at Asthwa locality, which has reported 4,884 cases so far, the highest among the eight city zones, the SMC said.

With 4,471 cases, including 21 on Tuesday, Katargam comes second, it was stated.

In rural Surat, total COVID-19 cases in Kamrej taluka stands at 1,900, followed by Choryasi follows with 1,858, the official said.

