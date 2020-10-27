New Delhi, October 27: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) today signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) for development of its major land parcels in various locations across Delhi. The MoU was signed in the presence of Delhi Transport Minister Shri Kailash Gahlot. Commissioner of Transport, MD (DTC), MD (NBCC) along with other Senior officials from Transport Department were also present during the event.

The MoU appoints NBCC as the Project Management Consultant for the development of land parcels for multi-level bus parking depots, redevelopment of residential colonies of DTC and more commercial facilities. NBCC, in the first instance, will take up the redevelopment of 4 land parcels- Vasant Vihar depot, Shadipur residential colony, Hari Nagar residential colony and Hari Nagar I and II depots.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal tweeted “DTC and NBCC have signed MOUs today to build multi-level bus depots at Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar, first such depots in the country, with all modern facilities. More buses could now be parked in limited available space. “Parking cost per bus” will be much lower”.

The Transport Minister Shri Kailash Gahlot in a statement said "The past 1 year has seen many new initiatives that the Transport department has undertaken under the guidance of our Honourable CM. We are constantly trying to ensure world-class, State of the Art public transport system for our people. Today, we have taken a huge step towards strengthening our Transport infrastructure. With the signing of this MoU between DTC and NBCC, we are moving towards building what will hopefully become India's first Multi-level Bus Depot. NBCC will also redevelop a few other DTC properties. I am also really happy to note that these projects will be developed on a zero-waste, self- sustainable model."

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) which owns numerous depots, Terminals, Workshops and Residential Colonies at various prime locations in National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD had started exploring various facilities to increase the parking of the buses. With signing of this MoU, DTC aims at development of Multi-Level Bus Parking Depots, Residential Colonies and Commercialization of the Depots and Terminals. With more buses set to arrive in the next few months, increasing capacity of its depots to accommodate maximum parking, is a very crucial step in ensuring effective utilization of available land.