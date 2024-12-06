New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) In a political development ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, two-time Timarpur MLA Surendra Pal Singh Bittu rejoined the AAP on Friday.

Singh's return to the party comes amidst speculation about changes in AAP's candidate from Timarpur seat for the upcoming polls.

Bittu, who previously represented the Timarpur constituency as a Congress MLA, had joined AAP in 2017 but later switched to the BJP for the 2020 elections.

He contested the Timarpur seat as a BJP candidate but was defeated by AAP's Dilip Pandey. With his re-entry into AAP, Singh is now seen as a potential replacement for Pandey, who recently hinted at stepping aside from electoral politics.

In a post on X in Hindi, Pandey wrote, “After fulfilling the responsibility of building an organisation and contesting elections, now it's time to do something else while staying in the AAP. Whoever contests from Timarpur, only Arvind Kejriwal will become Delhi's Chief Minister.”

Welcoming Singh back to the party, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia praised his experience and commitment.

“Inspired by the good developmental work of AAP in the fields of education, health, and more, Singh has decided to rejoin us. His experience will strengthen the party's mission of serving the people,” Sisodia said.

Speaking after joining the AAP, Singh said, “AAP is the only party that truly understands the needs of the common people. I am committed to working alongside Arvind Kejriwal to bring positive change and improve people's lives.”

Bittu's rejoining comes as AAP gears up for the assembly election scheduled for February next year. The party is eyeing a third consecutive term after a landslide victory in 2020 when it won 62 out of 70 seats.

