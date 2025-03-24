New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan emphasized the importance of adaptability and transformation in modern warfare, stating that survival in today's battlespace depends not on being the fittest, but on the ability to evolve and seize emerging opportunities.

"Survival in today's battlespace is not about being the fittest, but about those who adapt, transform, and position themselves and seize emerging opportunities," said CDS at the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Price Surges Amid Global Uncertainty, May Touch USD 3,100 Mark per Ounce Soon.

As per a release from the Ministry of Defence, CDS Gen Chauhan was addressing future strategic leaders undergoing the Higher Defence Management Course HDMC-20 on the challenges of navigating the complex security landscape of the 21st century.

In his address, Gen Anil Chauhan highlighted the importance of adaptability, resilience and visionary leadership amidst rapidly shifting global power dynamics, non-traditional threats and technological advancements, characterised by fast-paced AI disruptions, to address contemporary and emerging security challenges effectively.

Also Read | Ajay Seth, 1987 Batch IAS Officer of Karnataka, Appointed Finance Secretary.

The CDS impressed upon the need for a whole national approach towards a synergetic response and underscored the role of the Indian Armed Forces in shaping the country's national security strategy.

The CDS, in his talk on National Security Architecture and Change Management in the Year of Defence Reforms, gave a deep insight into the functioning of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and the transformative drive towards fostering jointness, integration and synergy in the armed forces.

He provided a nuanced perspective of the roadmap for year of transformation marked by articulation of Vision 2047 for the armed forces, joint doctrines, defence & military policies along with efforts towards finalisation of Integrated Capability Development Plan, while elaborating upon the Atmanirbharta initiatives undertaken by the DMA.

During the visit, General Chauhan engaged with faculty members and course participants, including officers from friendly foreign countries, sharing his insights on the importance of fostering innovation, experimentation and collaboration within the defence establishment to stay ahead in an evolving strategic environment.

The visit of CDS to CDM is a testament to the institution's commitment to excellence in defence management education and its role in shaping the future of India's National Security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)