Bhubaneswar, May 2 (PTI) The Odisha government Friday appointed senior IPS officer Susanta Kumar Nath as the director general (DG) of prisons and correctional service after he returned to the state from the central deputation, a notification issued by the home department said.

A 1993-batch officer, Nath joined the Home Department after repatriation from the Centre. He replaced Arun Ray who retired last month.

The state government also effected a small reshuffle in the police cadre.

Dayal Gangwar, an IPS officer of 1998-batch, who was serving as ADGP, headquarters, has been appointed Additional DG, Communication.

Prateek Mohanty, an IPS officer of 2000 batch, who joined the Home Department after repatriation from the Centre, has been posted as ADGP, Headquarters.

Narayan Nayak, OPS (S), AIG of Police, Marine & Coastal Security, has been transferred and posted as SP Sonepur, another notification said.

