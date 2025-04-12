Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday requested Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to transfer the investigation into the recent vandalism incidents at railway stations in the Murshidabad District to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In his letter, Adhikari stated that the violent 'protests' and the potential for such incidents to escalate had a broader implication since Murshidabad shared its borders with Bangladesh and the presence of radical outfits like the Population Front of India (PFI) and the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

In his letter, he also stated that the NIA was best equipped to ensure a thorough, impartial, and expeditious investigation. He further stated that this step would help uncover the true faces of masterminds conspiring behind the scenes and prevent similar future occurrences.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of "threatening Hindus" and trying to "create a Bangladesh here".

He also accused the police of failing to take action on the directions of Mamata Banerjee, saying that police were "doing nothing" and were "keeping quiet". Majumdar, also the West Bengal BJP president, said that they were in touch with Delhi apprising about the events.

"The police are doing nothing and are keeping quiet in Mamata Banerjee's directions. She is trying to create a Bangladesh here by threatening Hindus, but Hindus have always fought, and it will continue that. We are in contact with Delhi, and the (Union) Home Minister is aware of everything," Majumdar, the junior minister for education, told ANI.

When asked about the situation in violence-hit districts, including Murshidabad, Majumdar alleged that the situation was "grave" and the houses were being "looted". He said that intervention from the central government would be required in the future, given the escalations.

"The situation is grave. Hindu women are being abused, and houses are being looted. Police are staying silent. Yesterday, Amit Shah took information (regarding what is happening). The intervention from central government would be required to handle the situation, given the way it is escalating," he told reporters.

West Bengal Police announced on Saturday that the situation in the Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur, Murshidabad district, is now under control.

An unruly mob, which had turned violent during demonstrations opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act, was dispersed through effective police action.

According to a police official, the demonstrations were in response to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, but the situation has now stabilised. (ANI)

