Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his heartfelt condolences over the demise of Swami Smaranananda Ji Maharaj, the President of the Ramakrishna Mission.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister lamented the profound loss to the spiritual community.

He posted, "The passing of the esteemed President of Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Smaranand Ji Maharaj, deeply saddens us and marks an 'irreparable loss' to the spiritual world."

The Chief Minister offered his sincere tribute and extended his deepest condolences to "Ramakrishna family"

"May the departed saint find eternal peace at the divine abode, and may the Ramakrishna family find the strength to endure this significant loss", he wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences on the death of the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

"Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, dedicated his life to spirituality and service. He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations. I had a very close relationship with him over the years." PM Modi posted on X.

"I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless devotees of the Belur Math. Om Shanti." PM Modi added.

It's noteworthy that Shrimat Swami Smarananand was 95 years old. Assuming office as the 16th President of Ramakrishna Mission in 2017, he was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan in Kolkata on January 29 due to an infection, which subsequently led to respiratory complications.

His condition worsened, requiring ventilator support from March 3 onwards, and he passed away on Tuesday night. Eminent figures from across the country have expressed their sorrow at his demise. (ANI)

