Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dinesh Sharma and Union Minister Krishan Pal Gujar on Friday changed the nameplates of their respective Tughlak Lane residences to Swami Vivekanand Marg.

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar said he decided to change the nameplate as Swami Vivekanand was the ideal of youth in the country.

"Swami Vivekanand is an ideal for the youth of this country. Hundreds of years ago in Chicago, he made a place for India before the world in 'Dharm Sansad'. Such great personalities are the ideals of this country and sentiments of the country are attached to them...So, I changed the nameplate to Swami Vivekanand Marg," he said.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on Friday said he just followed what other neighbouring residences had written on their nameplates.

Speaking to ANI, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma said, "... When I was asked about my preferences on the nameplate outside my residence, I instructed them to follow what other neighbouring residences had written on their nameplates, i.e. Vivekanand Marg and under it was written Tughlak Lane. Both the names are written together... Even on Google, the area is identified as Vivekanand Marg..."

Further he added, "I am well aware that an MP has no right to change the name of a place or a road, there is a standard procedure for that... However, there is no denying that invaders of Mughal, French, or British origin have been cruel in nature, and roads and places should not be named after them, and people have been demanding these places be renamed for a long time now..."

He mentioned that MPs can't change street names on their own, people have long wanted roads named after invaders like the Mughals or the British to be renamed.

This move aligns with the newly formed BJP government in Delhi, which has proposed renaming various areas of the city, including Najafgarh Assembly constituency to Nahargarh, Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram, and Mustafabad to Shivpuri. (ANI)

