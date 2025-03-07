Bengaluru, March 7: A 30-year-old software engineer, Mayank Rajani, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 12th-floor corridor of his apartment complex in Bengaluru. The tragic incident occurred on March 4th at around 6 am, reportedly due to health complications and financial distress.

Originally from Lucknow, Rajani had moved to Bengaluru in 2018 and worked at a software company near his residence. He shared his apartment with another software engineer, and his girlfriend was asleep in the bedroom when the incident happened. IFS Officer Suicide in Delhi: Indian Foreign Service Officer Jumps off Building in Chanakyapuri; No Suicide Note Found, Say Cops.

Rajani had undergone spinal cord surgery, which left him in persistent pain and on medication. His father, Manohar Lal, mentioned that he also suffered from occasional mental distress. Additionally, Rajani had incurred major financial losses after investing his savings and borrowed money into a failed startup venture. Mumbai: Animation Company Executive Dies by Suicide in Vile Parle Hotel After Placing 'Do Not Disturb' Sign on Door, Blames Wife and Her Aunt in Suicide Note Left on Firm's Website.

A security guard discovered his body in a pool of blood after hearing a loud noise. Family members believe the combined pressure of his health struggles and business losses led him to take his life. Bengaluru police have classified the case as an unnatural death and are currently investigating. However, Rajani’s family does not suspect foul play.

The incident highlights the immense pressures faced by young professionals in the technology sector, where chronic health issues and financial instability can have severe psychological impacts. Authorities urge individuals experiencing distress to seek support and mental health assistance.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

