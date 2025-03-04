New Delhi, March 4: The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a petition challenging the trial court's directive to provide a list of unrelied documents to Bibhav Kumar, in alleged Swati Maliwal assault case. Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the main accused in the alleged Swati Maliwal assault case. After presenting their arguments on Tuesday, the Delhi Police requested additional time to further substantiate their case.

Justice Vikas Mahajan's bench has scheduled the next hearing for March 11 and asked Bibhav Kumar to submit a written response by then. The Delhi Police has challenged Tis Hazari's sessions court January 29 order, which dismissed their appeal against a magistrate court's directive to provide Bibhav Kumar with a list of unrelied documents. Swati Maliwal Assault Case FIR Reveals Chilling Details; AAP MP Alleges 'Bibhav Kumar Bibhav Kumar Pulled My Shirt Up, Punched Me in Chest and Stomach'.

In September last year, the Supreme Court granted bail to Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The decision was based on several factors, including the completion of the investigation and the filing of a chargesheet by the Delhi Police. Additionally, with over 50 prosecution witnesses, it was evident that the trial would not conclude anytime soon. Earlier his bail was dismissed by the Delhi High Court and Trial Court. Swati Maliwal Assault Case Update: AAP MP Goes to Tiz Hazari Court To Record Statement Before Magistrate in Harassment Case (Watch Video).

On May 16, an FIR was filed against Bibhav Kumar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman, and attempted culpable homicide. Kumar is accused of assaulting Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence in New Delhi on May 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)