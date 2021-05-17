Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (PTI): The swearing-in ceremony of the new CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala, headed by Pinarayi Vijayan, would be held on May 20 at the Central Stadium here.

The ceremony, scheduled at 3.30 PM on that date, would be held by adhering to COVID-19 protocol, Vijayan told reporters.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan would administer the oath of office to 21 Ministers, including the Chief Minister.

The function would be held in the presence of 500 invited guests at the stadium, which has the capacity to hold 50,000 people, Vijayan said.

Besides 140 newly elected MLAs, 29 members of Parliament from the State and representatives of the judiciary and the media would be invited for the function, he said.

In an order, the government said the entry to the venue would be regulated through entry pass and entire seating arrangements, including on stage, would be made as per existing COVID-19 protocol. Entry would be limited only to people having Covid- negative results obtained within 48 hours or on production of final certificate of COVID vaccination, the order said. Vijayan has scripted history in the April 6 Assembly polls by leading the Left front to the second consecutive term, bucking the over four-decade-old trend in the State of choosing between Communists and Congress-led governments alternately.

