New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, the publisher of leading Tamil daily Dinamalar, has been honoured with the Padma Shri for rendering illustrious services in the fields of literature, education and journalism.

The nonagenarian is currently serving as joint managing editor of the widely-read newspaper.

Lakshmipathy has been a familiar face in the Indian media circle for more than half a century, donning several roles as a leading publisher, marketer, journalist, educationist and policy advisor to governments.

He graduated from the Travancore University in Kerala and then pursued newspaper management at the University of Cardiff, UK.

The course proved handy when he had to take the reins of different publications such as The Antiseptic, an yearly journal of medicine and surgery; Health, a monthly journal devoted to healthy living; Sagar Sandesh, a voice of Indian shipping and maritime industry.

Lakshmipathy was conferred DLitt (honoris causa) in recognition of his achievements by the Alagappa University in 2003 and later by the Bharathiar University in 2009.

He held many positions in press-related institutions such as chairman of the Press Trust of India (1998-99, 2006-07 and 2012-13), president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1992-93), member of the Press Council of India (2001-04, 2011-14) and president of the Indian Language Newspapers Association (2001-03).

He has travelled across the length and breadth of the country and had numerous interactions with doyens of industry and reaped rich dividends, helped place the newspaper in a comfortable position, where there was no need to depend on government advertisements.

The media personality also founded the Subbalakshmi Lakshmipathy Foundation, established the Subbalakshmi Lakshmipathy College of Science, RL Institute of Management Studies, RL Institute of Nautical Sciences, and the Krishnamal Ramasubbaiyer School, all located in and around Madurai.

