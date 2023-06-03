Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): Four Dalit men were allegedly attacked by upper caste Hindus after a dispute arose at a temple festival at Madurai in Tamil Nadu, said police. Twelve persons have been arrested in this connection, police said.

"We have registered a case in this incident, and an investigation is going on. We have arrested 12 people so far," Madurai district SP Siva Prasad told ANI.

35 bikes were also damaged in the violent incident. The dispute erupted in Kalameka Perumal Temple situated in Tirumogur near Othakadai in Madurai district. The temple is One of the 108 Divya Desams.

The Vaikasi Perundruvizha has been going on in this temple for the last 10 days.

Last night (on Friday) ''aadal paadal" event was held by locals. While "aadal paadal" program was going on, an argument suddenly broke out between the two parties gathered there. It soon turned into a melee. Both sides attacked each other. Then the policemen deployed there warned both parties and dispersed them, said police.

However, after the event, some upper caste youths, in a drunken state, went to Nondi Sami Kovil Street where they allegedly smashed the two-wheelers parked in front of the houses of SC community, said police.

The mob also attacked a parked car. When some of the residents came out of their houses and questioned them, the armed mob allegedly attacked these residents, identified as Manimuthu, Senthil Kumar, Palani Kumar and Muthukumar, belonging to the SC community, the police said.

The four injured in the attack were admitted to the Madurai Government Hospital. They are being treated there. (ANI)

