Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Twenty one fishermen who were released from Sri Lankan prisons reached Chennai airport on Wednesday.

A total of 64 fishermen who belong to Rameshwaram and Mandapam were arrested in three separate arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy, allegedly for cross-border fishing in the month of October. Their boats and fishing nets were also taken by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The fishermen were produced before the Sri Lankan court and imprisoned.

Following this, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister wrote to the External Affairs Minister to make efforts to release fishermen. Also, various political party leaders requested that the Union Government intervene in this matter.

With the efforts of the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka and following the talks, 63 fishermen were released. One fisherman who had been allegedly arrested for the second time was sent to two years imprisonment by the Lankan court.

The Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka made arrangements to send the fishermen back to their places.

On November 21, the first set of 15 fishermen reached Chennai Airport and on November 23, 15 more fishermen reached Chennai Airport. Then on November 24 a third set of 12 fishermen were released by Sril Lanka.

With 21 remaining fishermen returning to Chennai on Wednesday, 63 fishermen have been repatriated to India. All fishermen were sent to their hometowns with the State Government Fisheries Department arrangements. (ANI)

