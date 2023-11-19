Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19 (ANI): A 35-year-old tuskless elephant was found dead while patrolling at Anamalai Reserve Forest in Tamil Nadu's Nagamalai at around 3 pm.

The patrolling team found the carcass of the elephant. The veterinary doctor has been informed and postmortem has been scheduled.

The elephant was monitored with the help of its collar ID. It appeared that the elephant slipped down from a rocky cliff and died.

Earlier on Friday, a male wild elephant was electrocuted and found dead in the Gudalur area of Nilgiris district.

The carcass of the elephant was discovered by forest officials. As per reports from Rajesh Kumar, a veterinary assistant surgeon, the elephant died due to electrocution.

According to Forest Range Officer, Gudalur Division, the elephant died after it came into contact with an electric board line installed in the area. (ANI)

