Ramgarh, November 19: A 25-year-old man was arrested after assailants hired by him attempted to murder his father, an employee of Central Coalfield Limited (CCL), so that he got the job on compassionate grounds, police said on Sunday. Ramji Munda, a CCL employee, was shot at by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in broad daylight at Matkama Chowk in Ramgarh district on November 16.

He was admitted to a hospital in Ramgarh in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment in Ranchi. A case was registered and during the course of investigation, the alleged involvement of his son Amit Munda was found and he was arrested during the day, a police officer said. Jharkhand Shocker: Partially Burnt Body of Medical Student Found on Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences Campus in Ranchi, Probe Launched.

Patratu Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Birendra Kumar Chaudhary told reporters that CCL employee Ramji Munda was shot at by contract killers allegedly hired by his son Amit Munda for getting his job on compassionate grounds. The SDPO said a manhunt has been launched to nab the contract killers and further investigation is underway. Jharkhand Shocker: Body of Seven-Year-Old Boy Found With Tongue Chopped Off, Eyes Gouged Out in Garhwa District.

CCL, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), has a provision to give a permanent job to a legal dependent of an employee if he or she dies during his or her service period, an official said. Earlier, in November 2020, a 35-year-old unemployed man had killed his 55-year-old father, a security guard posted at the CCL's workshop at Barkakhana, by slitting his throat in his quarters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)