India News | Tamil Nadu: Centuries-old Fishing Festival Celebrated in Kallandhiri Village Near Melur

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 16 (ANI): Thousands of people from five villages near Melur in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district gathered at Kallandhiri village on Saturday to celebrate the centuries-old traditional fishing festival, a vibrant ritual that marks the beginning of summer.

The festival, deeply rooted in local agricultural traditions, is centred around the village temple, located on the banks of the vast Periyanagini Kanmoi. On the eve of the festival, villagers from different castes and communities come together, transcending social barriers, to participate in rituals seeking divine blessings for a bountiful harvest and good health.

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A week before the event, posters and public announcements invite the community to partake in the age-old tradition. Farmers release fish hatchlings into the tank each year as water flows in from the Periyar channel. After the harvest season, when water levels recede during summer, the 'Kanmoi Azhithal' (literally, destruction of the tank) festival is held, where the grown fish are caught, cooked, and offered to the deity.

This ritual not only reinforces agricultural cycles but also symbolises the community's harmony with nature and the rhythm of rural life.

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Earlier this month, the grand Chithirai Therottam (car festival) of the famous Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, revered by devotees as "Bhoologa Vaikuntham," was held with religious fervour, with thousands of devotees participating in the procession and pulling the temple chariot.

The temple, regarded as the foremost among the 108 Vaishnavite shrines, witnesses the arrival of thousands of devotees every day from across Tamil Nadu and various other states to worship Lord Namperumal.

The annual Chithirai festival, also known as "Viruppan Thirunal," commenced on May 6 with the ceremonial flag hoisting. During the 10-day festival, Lord Namperumal has been giving darshan to devotees in different vahanams, including Garuda Vahanam, Yaali Vahanam, Elephant Vahanam, Golden Horse Vahanam, Flower Chariot and Karpaga Virutcham Vahanam. (ANI)

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