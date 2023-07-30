Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 30 (ANI): In admiration for India's former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, a class 8th student from Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu, created his picture by using 1221 cubes.

The artistic creation, which depicts the iconic "Wings of Fire" hero, has garnered widespread appreciation from people of all ages.

APJ Abdul Kalam, known for his inspiring words and tireless efforts to shape a developed India, continues to be an inspiration for the youth even after his passing.

The student, Abdullah Panchpaya, hails from a humble background. The son of Dr Chinnathurai Abdulla and Dr Razika, and the grandson of Riyash Muhammad Panchpaya, Abdullah attends the Ramanathapuram National Academy School.

The young boy had a unique vision to pay homage to the late President, and with the encouragement of his mother, Dr Razika, he embarked on his creative endeavour.

At the revered former President Abdul Kalam Memorial Complex in Pekarumpu, Rameswaram, Abdullah dedicated four hours to carving Dr Kalam's image with the Agni missile using 1221 cubes.

The meticulously crafted artwork, standing 5 feet high and 5 feet wide, captured the essence of Kalam. Kalam's grandson, Sheikh Salim, and his former scientific advisor, Ponraj admired the work of Abdullah.

Other personalities, including Tamil Sanga president Jhonbai, Maritime Workers' Union state president Muruganandam, Tamil Nadu Life Rights Party youth state secretary Jeron Kumar, and former Rameswaram municipality vice-chairman Saravanan, also appreciated the young artist's dedication.

In recognition of Abdullah's exceptional effort, the Engineers Organization of Chennai presented him with a certificate and an award. (ANI)

