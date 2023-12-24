Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid floral tributes to Periyar on his Remembrance Day at Periyar Thidal in Egmore on Sunday.

"Let's praise the glory of Father Periyar, who raised the self-esteem of the culturally oppressed and defaced Tamils, and made us all walk on the rational path that equality is the Tamil norm!," Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a post on X.

Remembering the Tamil leader, the Congress party in a post on X wrote, "On his death anniversary, we pay our humble tributes to 'Periyar' E. V. Ramasamy, the 'Father of the Dravidian Movement.' He founded the Self-Respect Movement, which aimed at the redemption of the Tamil identity, the eradication of caste, & the establishment of a rationalist society."

Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy better or Thanthai Periyar was a social activist, also known as the 'father of the Dravidian movement'. He is known to have fought against gender and cast inequality in Tamil Nadu. Periyar also participated in Mahatma Gandhi's 'Satyagraha' movement against the British rule. (ANI)

