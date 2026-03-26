Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his best wishes to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, following her hospitalisation in the national capital.

In a post on X, CM Stalin expressed confidence that she would regain good health soon, wishing her a "speedy and complete recovery."

Also Read | Kalyan Businessman Dies As Speeding Car Driven By Teen Hits His Cycle; Disturbing Accident Video Surfaces.

https://x.com/mkstalin/status/2037048491852390828?s=20

"Concerned to hear that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Madam Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital. I am confident that Madam Sonia Gandhi will be back to good health very soon. Wishing her a speedy and complete recovery," he wrote.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: 20 Lakh LPG Cylinders Needed for Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, Report Sent to Govt.

The Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday night (March 24), due to fever and is currently undergoing treatment for a systemic infection.

According to Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Sonia Gandhi is receiving antibiotics under a team of doctors and is responding to the treatment.

"Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on the night of 24th March for fever. As per Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman SGRH, she is undergoing treatment with antibiotics for systemic infection, under the supervision of Dr D.S Rana, Dr S Nundy and Dr Arup Basu, and is responding to the treatment," Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said on Thursday.

The hospital stated that Gandhi was admitted at 10:22 PM on Tuesday and is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infections in the stomach and urinary tract.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, arrived at the hospital. He had cancelled his scheduled visit to Kerala due to her health concerns.

Gandhi, virtually addressing a rally held in Kozhikode, said that he could not attend the rally in person as his mother was hospitalised in New Delhi.

"I would have liked to come here, but I was forced to stay in today and was unable to come. Yesterday, my mother was hospitalised and I, as a son, was quite worried about her, so I decided to stay with her. I know that the people of Kerala will understand this. Last night, I was extremely worried about my mother's health. The whole night, I was only comforted by one thing. I was comforted by a nurse from Kerala who came in every hour to check on my mother," he said.

As a precautionary measure, doctors decided to admit her for observation and further medical management.

On Wednesday, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop said that following a detailed medical examination, Sonia Gandhi's bronchial asthma was mildly exacerbated by the combined effects of cold weather and prevailing pollution levels in Delhi.

This is not the first time Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalised.

The veteran leader was also admitted last year in June due to stomach-related issues. She was kept under observation at the hospital's gastro department.

Before this, in the same month, Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on June 7. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)