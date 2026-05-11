India News | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Visited NTK Chief Coordinator Senthamizhan Seeman's Residence in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday visited the residence of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Senthamizhan Seeman in Chennai and held an interaction with him.

During the visit, Vijay draped a golden shawl over Seeman, offered a bouquet of flowers, and received his felicitations, marking a courteous exchange between the two leaders.

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Earlier in the day, Vijay met with former Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin at his residence in Chennai.

During the visit, Vijay also met with former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The meeting marked Vijay's first interaction with the senior DMK leaders after taking oath as Chief Minister following the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in the State.

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TVK chief Vijay was sworn in as the 13th chief minister of Tamil Nadu in a grand ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium yesterday. He resigned as Tiruchirapalli East MLA while retaining his Perambur seat.

Meanwhile, all MLAs of the State Legislative Assembly were administered the oath on Monday.

Protem Speaker MV Karuppaiah also administered the oath to Vijay and members of his cabinet as Members of the Tamil Nadu assembly at the secretariat in Chennai today.

Among those sworn in were prominent leaders such as Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) registered a major victory in the recent elections, emerging as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the Assembly. Although TVK fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats, the party secured support from several other parties, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Left parties, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), enabling Vijay to form the government in the state. (ANI)

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