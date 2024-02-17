Virudhnagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17 (ANI): Ten people have been killed and three are reported to be in critical condition after a massive explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Virudhnagar district on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Virudhunagar District Collector Jeyaseelan shared details and said that the accident took place around 12 pm on Saturday afternoon. Nine people were reported dead and three were said to be in a critical condition."

The official also said that the injured were admitted to Sivakasi Hospital and that the licence for this plant had been duly obtained and is in effect.

Further, a detailed inquiry headed by the District Revenue Officer had also been ordered.

Further investigation into the matter is awaited. (ANI)

