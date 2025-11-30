Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 30 (ANI): The death toll has risen to 11 after a head-on collision between two buses near Tirupattur in Sivaganga district on Sunday evening.

A victim's relative, Murugavel, shared his ordeal, stating that three of his relatives from the same family are admitted to the Karaikudi Government Hospital, while one has succumbed to the injuries.

"My relative and his family came here as a group of four. Three of them are currently admitted to the Karaikudi Government Hospital, and one of them has passed away. We have come to see him. The deceased is from Singampunari and is our relative, which is why we are here in Tiruppatur. The deceased, Marimuthu, owned a provisions shop. He is survived by one son and one daughter," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a bus collision in Sivaganga district.

Taking it to X, he wrote, "Upon learning the heartbreaking news that 11 people lost their lives in an accident near Thirupathur in Sivaganga District, I was deeply shocked and pained..."

Stalin said he had asked the District Collector and District In-Charge Minister KR Periyakaruppan to reach the accident site immediately to ensure that all affected people received proper medical support. He also prayed for the quick recovery of those who were injured.

"I immediately contacted the District Collector and District In-Charge Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan, instructing them to rush to the accident site and ensure that the affected individuals receive appropriate high-quality medical treatment...While expressing my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident, I also wish for a speedy recovery for those who have been injured," he wrote on X.

Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

