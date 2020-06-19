India News | Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till June 30 in 4 Districts

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19 (ANI): From Friday Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts of Tamil Nadu will be und a 12-day lockdown to curb a surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district.

Tamil Nadu government has extended lockdown till June 30 in four districts of the State.

All shops in the Anna Salai area in Chennai were seen following the state implemented lockdown.

Tamil Nadu recorded 2,141 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the State tally to 52,334. Among these, Chennai reported 1373 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 37,070.

The death toll in the State is at 625 after 49 deaths were reported on Thursday, the health department said. (ANI)

