Chennai, November 11: Five people, including two drivers, died in a collision between a Tamil Nadu government bus and a private vehicle near Vaniyambadi of Thirupathur District, police said. Police said the injured have been rushed to Vellor Government Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Tamil Nadu Horror: Woman Crushed to Death by Crane in Coimbatore, Terrifying Video Surfaces

Vaniyambadi police further said they have registered a case and an "investigation is going on". "Five people including two drivers have died in the collision," police said. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Several Feared Dead As Car Collides With Bus On Sangam-Krishnagiri Highways in Tiruvannamalai (Watch Video)

Tamil Nadu Road Accident

VIDEO | At least five people reportedly killed, and several others were injured when a state transport bus collided head on with another private bus early today in Vaniyambi of Thirupathur district, Tamil Nadu. A police team led by Thirupathur SP Albert John rescued 64… pic.twitter.com/vSFXJlVxk0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2023

The accident took place when the TN government bus on its way from Bengaluru to Chennai collided with the vehicle coming from Chennai to Bengaluru on Chettiyanur bridge, police said. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the bus apparently lost control, and rammed into the vehicle which was coming from the opposite direction, as per police. More details are awaited

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)