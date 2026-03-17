Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17 (ANI): In view of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct following the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, flying squad teams have intensified vehicle checking across various parts of Tiruchirappalli.

Officials from the district administration and election department conducted inspections at key junctions and highways in and around the district. Notably, intensive vehicle checking is being carried out along the Trichy-Madurai National Highway.

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The flying squad teams stopped vehicles and carried out thorough checks to prevent the illegal transport of cash, liquor, gifts, or other items intended to influence voters.

In addition, political party advertisements painted on walls have been removed by covering them with white paint, as part of enforcing the Model Code of Conduct.

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Authorities stated that multiple teams have been deployed in each Assembly constituency to ensure strict monitoring. Along with flying squads, static surveillance teams and police personnel are also engaged in round-the-clock monitoring.

The district administration has warned that strict action will be taken against those violating election rules. Officials also appealed to the public to cooperate with the checking process and carry valid documents for large amounts of cash or valuable items during travel.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately, initiating the election process for the 234-member State Assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10, 2026.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that the last date for filing nominations is April 6. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 7, and the final date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 9.

Voting will take place across 2.19 lakh polling stations in four states and one Union Territory, with 25 lakh election officials deployed.

According to the final electoral roll for Tamil Nadu, the total electorate stands at 5,67,07,380, comprising 2,77,38,925 male voters, 2,89,60,838 female voters, and 7,617 third-gender voters. Among them, 12.51 lakh are aged 18-19 years, 4.63 lakh are persons with disabilities, and 3.99 lakh are senior citizens aged 85 and above. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)